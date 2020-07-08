HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,507 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.90. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

