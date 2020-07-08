HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 902 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 72,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.79. 525,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,404. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

