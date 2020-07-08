HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 25,118 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,026.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,250. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

