HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter.

GTO stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 100,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,543. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02.

