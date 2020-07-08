HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in AbbVie by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,153,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,244,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

