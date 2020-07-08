HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $988,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,923.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,376 shares of company stock worth $101,030,949. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

