HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,763,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 536,117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

