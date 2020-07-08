HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,652,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,747,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,328,000 after acquiring an additional 222,676 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,079,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,734,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,887,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

