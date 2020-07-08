HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,884. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th.

