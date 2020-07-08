HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 681.6% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 681,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 594,631 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,566.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 117,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after buying an additional 128,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

