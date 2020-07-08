HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.99. 30,149,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,075,148. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $260.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

