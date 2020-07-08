HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $134.22. 3,797,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

