HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,853,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,844. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $38.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

