HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $528,000 in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,602,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,740,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 589.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 985,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 842,878 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 238,778 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 565,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 351,049 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,338. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $46.57.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

