HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $802,000 in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.66% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HERO traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 104,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

