HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $984,000 in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.