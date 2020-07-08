HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $984,000 in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000.

FIXD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit