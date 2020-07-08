HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,873 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $39,000. grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $301.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.