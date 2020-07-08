HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. 86,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,286. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75.

