HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,682 Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.50% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCOR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

NYSEARCA FCOR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.09. 38,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,621. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $58.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24.

