HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 155 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.85.

Shares of MA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.15. 4,114,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total value of $20,866,066.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,689,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,634,015,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,704 shares of company stock valued at $117,141,215. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

