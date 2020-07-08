HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 174 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,632,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

