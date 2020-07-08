HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 954 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.07. 8,363,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,414,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

