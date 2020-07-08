HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,605,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 281,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,818,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,594,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,287,000.

Shares of FSTA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,132. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

