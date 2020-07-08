hhgregg (OTCMKTS:HGGGQ) Trading Down 10%

Shares of hhgregg, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGGGQ) traded down 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 86,064 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 32,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

hhgregg, Inc operates as an appliance, consumer electronics, and furniture retailer. The company's appliances products include refrigerators, cooking ranges, dishwashers, freezers, washers and dryers, grills, air conditioners, and small home appliances; consumer electronics products comprise LED televisions, audio systems, cameras, and Blu-ray players; furniture, mattresses, and other home products; and computers, computer accessories, and tablets.

