Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,564,000 after purchasing an additional 359,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,506,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,498,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,432,000 after acquiring an additional 785,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

