Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,855 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Home Depot worth $282,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 493,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.17. 2,284,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average is $224.90. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

