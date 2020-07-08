Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 264.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

HFBL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.73. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.