Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Down 14.3%

Immune Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 1,502,254 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,501,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatments for cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/AIDS, and autoimmune and immune disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops methionine enkephalin IRT-101, a small synthetic pentapeptide; and low-dose naltrexone IRT-103, an opioid receptor antagonist that stimulates and/or regulates the immune system to treat a range of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis; immune disorders, such as Crohn's disease and cancer; and viral infections comprising HIV/AIDS.

