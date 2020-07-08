Inception Mining (OTCMKTS:IMII) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Inception Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:IMII)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 124,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 108,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

About Inception Mining (OTCMKTS:IMII)

Inception Mining, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, located in southern Honduras.

