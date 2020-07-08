Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 5.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 38,994.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,272,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,801,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $252.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

