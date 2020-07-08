Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

INTC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. 13,272,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,801,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

