Ionix Technology (OTCMKTS:IINX) Trading Up 2.6%

Ionix Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:IINX) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

About Ionix Technology (OTCMKTS:IINX)

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells portable power banks and LCD screens in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. The company provides electronic equipment, such as power banks for use in iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras; and LCD screens for use in video capable baby monitors, tablets and cell phones, and televisions or computer monitors.

