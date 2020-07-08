IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Down 3.8%

IQ-AI Ltd (LON:IQAI)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.13 ($0.04), 75,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.