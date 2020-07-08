iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 181,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.13. 1,141,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,813. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.