iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,487,218 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.