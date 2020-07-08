iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Trading Up 3.2%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $50.03, approximately 493 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

