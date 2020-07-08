iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,645 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $342,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,259,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,262,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,930,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

