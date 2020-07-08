iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,139,000 after acquiring an additional 385,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,281,000 after acquiring an additional 76,978 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179,620 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.78. The stock had a trading volume of 150,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.33. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.