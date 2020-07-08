iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Position Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,901,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,575,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,975. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

