iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after buying an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

