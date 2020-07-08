J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in J M Smucker by 153.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 672,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

