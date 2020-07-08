Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Bought by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th.

