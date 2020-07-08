John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (PDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 45.1% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II alerts:

PDT opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.