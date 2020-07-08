JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPS stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 434.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos has a 12-month low of GBX 275 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 514.87 ($6.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $245.30 million and a PE ratio of -11.92.

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos Company Profile

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

