JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPS stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 434.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos has a 12-month low of GBX 275 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 514.87 ($6.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $245.30 million and a PE ratio of -11.92.
JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos Company Profile
