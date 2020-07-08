Kina Securities (ASX:KSL) Trading Down 2.2%

Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.88 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.61), 130,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.91 ($0.62).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.10.

Get Kina Securities alerts:

In related news, insider Greg Pawson 393,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th.

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, financial, fund administration, investment management, and share brokerage services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate. It also offers savings, cheque and business cheque, cash management, fixed deposit accounts; debit cards; and insurance products, such as business assets and income, and business liability, theft and burglary, and workers compensation insurance.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kina Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kina Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.