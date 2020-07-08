Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.22-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KINS shares. ValuEngine lowered Kingstone Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.