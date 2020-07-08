KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

