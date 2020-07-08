Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Price Down 2%

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Klepierre to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
