Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Price Down 2%

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Klepierre to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Klepierre alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.