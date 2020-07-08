KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Trading Up 1.2%

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.28, approximately 13,508 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 71,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNRRY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

