Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) Trading Down 2.1%

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$8.49 ($5.82) and last traded at A$8.66 ($5.93), approximately 2,152,821 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$8.85 ($6.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is A$6.80. The company has a market cap of $813.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58.

In other Kogan.com news, insider Harry Debney bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.40 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of A$100,800.00 ($69,041.10).

Kogan.com Company Profile (ASX:KGN)

Kogan.com Limited operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers approximately 2,000 brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 18 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

